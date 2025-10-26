The high-profile arrest of NBA insiders last week has highlighted the potential risks posed by the close relationship the four major North American men's sports leagues have cultivated with legalized betting in the United States.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones were among more than 30 people charged in connection with two separate but related federal gambling investigations.

Rozier and Jones were alleged to have provided nonpublic information about upcoming games to allow criminal partners to set up bets on the outcome of games or performances of individual players.