Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete-game masterclass on the mound and home runs from Will Smith and Max Muncy propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that knotted the World Series at one game apiece on Saturday.

Japan's Yamamoto, who pitched MLB's first postseason complete game in eight years in Game 2 of the Dodgers' National League Championship Series triumph over Milwaukee, again went the distance in scintillating style as the Dodgers bounced back from an 11-4 Game 1 thrashing.

He retired the last 20 batters he faced, settling in after giving up one run and four hits in a nervy start to out-duel Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in a nail-biting contest.