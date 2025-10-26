Hotaka Yamakawa began Game 1 of the Japan Series on the bench and did not even swing his bat in his lone plate appearance.

​The Hanshin Tigers probably would have preferred it to stay that way in Game 2.

​Yamakawa’s first two swings resulted in a two-run double and a three-run homer as the slugger helped power the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 10-1 rout of the Tigers at Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka on Sunday night.