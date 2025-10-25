There was an announcement that the roof at Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka would be opened if the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks won Game 1 of the Japan Series.

The Hanshin Tigers kept it closed.

​Teruaki Sato broke a sixth-inning tie with an RBI double, and Shoki Murakami turned in a strong performance after allowing an early run as the Tigers struck the first blow in the championship series with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.