Sean Dyche was delighted with how the Nottingham Forest players reacted to his recent arrival, giving him a winning debut in the Europa League against Porto on Thursday, but the new manager warned that there is much work to do.

Dyche had a mere two days with the players after he replaced the fired Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday, but he did what the previous boss could not manage in his 39-day spell, and found a way to get Forest winning again.

Forest had not won since the opening day of the Premier League back in August, when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge, and then went 10 games without a win, eight of those coming under Postecoglou.