Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns and Kimani Vidal ran for 117 yards and his first career rushing touchdown as the Los Angeles Chargers pounded the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Thursday night in Inglewood, California.

The Chargers (5-3), who had lost three of their last four games, held a gaudy 419-164 yardage advantage and went the whole game without punting.

Herbert completed 18 of 25 passes for 227 yards with an interception. Ladd McConkey led the Chargers with six catches for 88 yards while Oronde Gadsden II had 77 yards on five receptions, both catching touchdowns.