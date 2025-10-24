Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 55 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 141-135 double-overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Thunder played just one overtime game in the 2024-25 regular season but have played consecutive double-overtime games to begin this season.

Oklahoma City opened its title defense with a double-OT victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.