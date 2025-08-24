Venus Williams said Saturday she is relishing the prospect of her record-extending 25th U.S. Open appearance, saying the experience of playing in her home Grand Slam never gets old.

The 45-year-old U.S. tennis icon is poised to make what could be her farewell singles appearance at Flushing Meadows on Monday, when she will face 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round.

"Super thrilling to be back," said Williams, who is ranked No. 610 and is competing in New York after being handed a wild card by organizers.