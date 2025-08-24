Manchester City's troubles from last season were exposed once more in a humbling 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday that raised questions over the club's quest to regain the Premier League title.

Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha struck for the Europa League winners just before halftime as Spurs went into a tie at the top of the table, making it a perfect start for Thomas Frank after two league games in charge.

"Extremely proud of the players, exceptionally good performance," Frank said.