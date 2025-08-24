Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was in buoyant form last week despite finishing fourth in the 100 meters at the Brussels Diamond League, saying she was focused on ending her illustrious career in a "magnificent way" at the world championships in Tokyo.

The 38-year-old Jamaican sprint legend timed 11.17 seconds in Brussels on Friday and was just edged off a podium featuring Americans Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson — the world champion — and Briton Daryll Neita.

While Fraser-Pryce — the third-fastest woman of all time in the 100 with a best of 10.60 — has struggled this season to hit the speeds she once did, she was in a bullish mood when looking ahead to the Sept. 13-21 worlds.