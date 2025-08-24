An inspired Argentina played with greater discipline to upset New Zealand 29-23 in a bruising Rugby Championship match on Saturday and record its first home win over the All Blacks.

The Pumas were outscored three tries to two in Buenos Aires but replacement flyhalf Santiago Carreras landed three second-half penalties to push them clear and respond in style to last week's 41-24 defeat in Cordoba.

Captain Julian Montoya said his team was lifted to a higher level in front of passionate supporters at Estadio Velez Sarsfield.