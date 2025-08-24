Okinawa Shogaku High School secured its first-ever Summer Koshien title at the National High School Baseball Championship on Saturday, defeating The Third High School of Nihon University 3-1 in the final.

Having already claimed the spring invitational tournament on two occasions, Okinawa Shogaku’s victory was the first summer championship for a team representing Okinawa since Konan High School’s historic triumph in 2010.

In the final, played at storied Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, the team’s standout player, cleanup hitter Eimu Ginoza, delivered three hits and two RBIs, including the decisive game-winning hit. Pitcher Yuito Arakaki was pivotal in securing the win, allowing only one earned run as he pitched into the eighth inning. Pitcher Ryosuke Sueyoshi played a key role in relief of Arakaki, shutting down opposing batters to close out the victory.