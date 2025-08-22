Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to write another chapter of their blockbuster rivalry when the U.S. Open men's singles gets under way on Sunday.

As the era of men's tennis' "Big Three" recedes into the rearview mirror, Sinner and Alcaraz have accelerated onto center stage to fill the void created by the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and the decline of Novak Djokovic.

In their five meetings in Grand Slams so far, Sinner and Alcaraz have produced encounters that have been every bit as memorable as anything Federer, Nadal and Djokovic served up.