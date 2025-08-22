Nottingham Forest has signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus on an initial season-long loan with a conditional obligation to make it a permanent deal next summer, the Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old, who won Olympic gold with Brazil in Tokyo, spent one season at Juventus after leaving Aston Villa for a fee of around €50 million ($57.94 million) on a five-year contract.

However, he made only 27 appearances for the Turin side.

"I am really happy to be here, it's a big club and I decided to come here because I can see the ambition the club has," Douglas Luiz said in a statement late on Thursday.

Having started his career with Brazil's Vasco da Gama, Douglas Luiz moved to Manchester City in 2017 but did not play for the club and was loaned to Girona for two seasons before joining Villa in 2019.

Forest, which finished seventh in the Premier League last season, visits Crystal Palace on Sunday.