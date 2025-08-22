Argentine and Chilean soccer fans traded blame on Thursday after a pitched battle in a Buenos Aires stadium involving knives, sticks and stun grenades, which left 19 people injured, three seriously.
More than 100 people were arrested over some of the worst sporting violence South America has seen in years.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric described Wednesday's incidents as an "unacceptable lynching" of his compatriots and called for justice.
