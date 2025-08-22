Jaxson Dart got another taste of life as an NFL quarterback on Thursday night.

His first injury scare.

With less than three minutes to go in the first quarter of the Giants' preseason game against the visiting New England Patriots, the New York rookie took off out of the pocket and broke free for a long run. When Patriots defensive back Craig Woodson tried to tackle him, Dart cut inside where trailing linebacker Jack Gibbens slammed him to the ground.