Tournament host England heads into the Women's Rugby World Cup as the strong favorite, but is under huge pressure to end more than a decade of disappointment in the sport's showpiece event.

The Red Roses have lost only once in their past 58 matches — a defeat by New Zealand in the COVID-delayed 2022 World Cup final.

England, however, has finished runners-up in five of the last six World Cup finals to New Zealand, with the 2014 edition providing its most recent global 15-a-side title.