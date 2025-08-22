All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is banking on back row beef and a reinforced bench to deliver another Rugby Championship win over Argentina on Saturday and send his squad home with momentum for a highly anticipated showdown against South Africa.

After a comfortable 41-24 win over the Pumas in Cordoba, Robertson is keen to see what huge loose forward Simon Parker can bring on his test debut at number eight between the similarly bulky Tupou Vaa'i and Ardie Savea.

With Savea reverting to number seven, the relatively lightly-built fetcher Du'Plessis Kirifi makes way in Robertson's push for power.