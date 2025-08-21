Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, overcoming Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the competition's reimagined format that drew some of the top singles players.

The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritized singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo.

The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly when Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and hoisted Errani into the air in celebration, as the pair walked away with a $1 million prize.