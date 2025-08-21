After semifinal runs at all three Grand Slams this season, 38-year-old Novak Djokovic arrives at the U.S. Open chasing history while confronting the limits of an aging body.

The Serbian great remains in pursuit of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but comes to Flushing Meadows without a single competitive singles match since his Wimbledon semifinal loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Skipping hard-court tune-ups in Toronto and Cincinnati, Djokovic has placed all his chips on New York in what many see as his last realistic shot at Grand Slam glory.