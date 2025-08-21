Jamaican Oblique Seville left Olympic champion Noah Lyles trailing in his wake to win the Lausanne Diamond League 100 meters on Wednesday, where Britain's Keely Hodgkinson continued her impressive return to the track in the 800m.

Seville stormed to victory over Lyles in London last month, and it was almost a carbon copy performance in Switzerland as the Jamaican roared out of the blocks and was never going to be caught, posting a blistering 9.87 seconds despite the wet conditions.

"Running 9.87 in those conditions shows I can go much faster, anywhere in the world," Seville said.