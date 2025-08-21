Dallas Cowboys first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer said he is confident Micah Parsons will take the field for a Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rumors have swirled since the beginning of the month when the All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade, stating on social media that "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

Both sides remain in a stalemate as Parsons continues a hold-in. He has sat out all training camp practices while seeking a long-term extension to make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive players. However, the four-time Pro Bowler has attended team meetings and walkthroughs.

"The business side of it is going to take care of itself," Schottenheimer said Wednesday. "I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah's going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is.

"I feel good about that, yeah."

Parsons, 26, is under contract with a fifth-year option that would pay him $24 million in 2025.

In 63 games over four seasons with Dallas, the superstar pass rusher has 256 tackles (63 for loss), 112 quarterback hits, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He tallied 12 sacks, 43 tackles and two forced fumbles in 13 games last year.

The Cowboys must finalize roster cuts down to 53 players by Tuesday, and the status of Parsons will affect other moves ahead of the team's meeting with the Super Bowl champions.

"I feel good that Micah's going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schottenheimer said, smiling. "All those things will play into things."