Veteran doubles experience overcame singles stardom as defending champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open's reimagined mixed doubles on Tuesday, as the event kicked off with a new format and new fans.

Vavassori and Errani downed 2022 Wimbledon singles winner Elena Rybakina and 2024 U.S. Open singles finalist Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2, before outlasting Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev 4-1, 5-4 (4) in the quarterfinals.

The Italians had earned wild card entries.