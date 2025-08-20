For veteran sports commentators, whether on air, in print or online, becoming the embodiment of the “Old Man Yells at Cloud” meme is a growing risk that must be assiduously avoided.

When you work in a sport that undergoes a sea change, such as the move from amateur to professional status or a systematic restructuring of the ruling organization, the danger of leaning on cliches and nostalgic "in my day" takes only increases.

Sumo is now facing a similar transformation with its fan experience. Sorting through what the changes mean requires not just careful examination on the part of commentators, but also patience, as some of the long-term effects won’t be known for years.