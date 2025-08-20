Alexander Isak believes his departure from Newcastle is "in the best interests of everyone" after breaking his silence on the saga of the Premier League transfer window amid speculation over a move to Liverpool.

The Swedish international, who was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League last season, did not feature for the Magpies in preseason or their opening game of the campaign, a 0-0 draw away at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool has reportedly had a £110 million bid ($149 million) rejected for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle holding out for a British transfer record fee of up to £150 million.