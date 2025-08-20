Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi thinks Kenyan compatriot David Rudisha's mythical 800m world record will soon fall, but modestly downplayed his own chances given the current strength in depth in the two-lap race.

Rudisha set the world record of 1 minute and 40.91 seconds when he won gold at the 2012 London Games, one of the most iconic track and field moments in recent Olympic history.

For the first time in more than a decade, there are a handful of middle distance stars seemingly capable of etching their own names as the event's leading light.