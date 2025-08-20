Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit said he felt he was wasting his talent during his NFL stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars but has no regrets about pursuing the American football adventure.

The Welsh winger signed with the Bristol Bears for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season on Thursday, marking his return to union after an 18-month stint in the NFL.

The 24-year-old had joined the Chiefs in March last year after impressing scouts at the NFL International Player Pathway. However, the four-time Super Bowl champions left him off their roster for the 2024 season.