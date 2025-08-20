The Indianapolis Colts are turning to free agent acquisition Daniel Jones over fellow former first-round pick Anthony Richardson as the team's starting quarterback.
"He's our starting quarterback for the season," head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "I feel confident in his abilities."
Signed to a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason, Jones joined the Colts to take part in an open competition for the job.
