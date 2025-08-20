The Indiana Fever's injury woes continued after guard Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for rest of the season Tuesday because of a right knee injury.

Cunningham was injured in the second quarter of the Fever's 99-93 overtime win over the host Connecticut Sun on Sunday after Bria Hartley ran into her while making a pass. She was ruled out for the remainder of the game and later diagnosed with an MCL tear, according to multiple media reports.

Indiana (19-16) was playing without star guard Caitlin Clark (right groin) for the 13th straight game. The Fever also lost guards Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (knee) earlier this month with season-ending injuries.