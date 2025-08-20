Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton hammered consecutive homers in the first inning as the New York Yankees powered past the host Tampa Bay Rays 13-3 by belting a franchise-record-tying nine home runs on Tuesday.

New York matched the club record established earlier this year in a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29. The major league mark is 10 homers, set by the Toronto Blue Jays in an 18-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987.

After the teams sat through a lightning and rain delay of nearly two hours, the second batter of the game, Judge, launched a 130-meter shot off Shane Baz (8-10) for his 40th long ball of the year.