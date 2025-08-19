Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Cincinnati Open title on Monday after defending champion Jannik Sinner retired due to illness in the first set.

World No.1 Sinner came into the final feeling unwell and lost the first seven points of the match before throwing in the towel at 5-0 down in a game played in 30-degree Celsius heat.

Sinner will now focus on recovery with the U.S. Open starting on Sunday. The Italian is due to take part in the U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles on Tuesday, but his participation in that draw is now in serious doubt.