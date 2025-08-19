A late penalty from new signing Lukas Nmecha earned promoted Leeds United a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton in its first match back in the Premier League on Monday night.

Leeds dominated the first half in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd, but wasted a host of chances to break the deadlock. Everton, on the other hand, did not muster a single shot, on or off target, in the opening period.

The visitors brought on close season arrival Jack Grealish as they improved after the break, but James Tarkowski's handball gave the hosts the opportunity to snatch victory six minutes from time.