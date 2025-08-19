The global soccer players' union on Tuesday called on India to swiftly revive its top-tier competition, saying the "escalating uncertainty" was affecting the livelihoods of national players and staff.

The fate of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is usually played between September and April, hangs by a thread, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) so far unable to come up with a revival plan.

A rights agreement between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the company that runs the ISL, ends on Dec. 8 and is yet to be renewed, leaving thousands of players and staff in danger of losing their jobs.