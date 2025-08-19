Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson will not run in the 100 meters at the Lausanne Diamond League on Wednesday, with media reports citing shin discomfort as the reason for the Jamaican's absence.

Thompson won the much-anticipated rematch with Noah Lyles at Saturday's Diamond League meeting in Silesia, after the American beat Thompson by five thousandths of a second at last year's Olympic final, but there will be no repeat showdown in Switzerland.

Saturday's race was the pair's first meeting since the Paris final, with Lyles' season delayed by an ankle injury. Thompson came out on top in a time of 9.87 seconds, with the American posting his best time of the season, coming second in 9.90.

Thompson is unlikely to run again before the world championships in Tokyo in September. He is currently the man to beat after clocking 9.75 at the Jamaican championships in June.

Lyles will have another Jamaican rival to contend with in Lausanne, facing Oblique Seville, who beat the American when Lyles made his first 100m appearance of the season at the London Diamond League meet in July.

Another Jamaican, world champion Shericka Jackson, is also absent from the women's 200 meters starting list in Lausanne. Jackson posted a season-best time of 22.17 in Silesia on Saturday to win the 200m.