Reigning Olympic and world javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi has found a new home in a remote corner of the Czech Republic, a country that is home to several javelin legends.

The 27-year-old Japanese athlete is getting ready for next month's world championships in Tokyo in the western Czech town of Domazlice.

"I can concentrate on training here. And the weather is better than in Tokyo, which is too hot for me," Kitaguchi said at the local training centre — on a scorching hot Czech summer day.