Starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who won the 2020 Cy Young Award, is slated to make his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, manager John Schneider informed the assembled media before his team's series with the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Blue Jays will remain on the road and will take on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

"You can allow yourself to get pretty excited when you're adding a guy of that caliber," Schneider said. "Once you get to know him, he's the definition of a pro. He fits right in with the guys that we have already in our rotation. He's really, really smart. He understands what he's good at and what he's trying to do. He's confident right now."