Japan winger Ritsu Doan scored twice in his debut as Eintracht Frankfurt thumped fifth-tier Engers 5-0 in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

Doan, who joined Frankfurt from Bundesliga rival Freiburg in the summer, scored in each half.

The Japan international scored Frankfurt's second goal in first-half stoppage time, collecting the ball on the run and scoring past the goalkeeper in one motion.

Doan got his second in the 54th minute, cutting in on his left foot to put Frankfurt ahead 3-0.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Elye Wahi and Paxten Aaronson also scored for the five-time German Cup winner.

Long-time captain and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was left out of the match-day squad "due to discussions with another club," Frankfurt said on social media.

German media reported the former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is set for a move to newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

First-division sides Borussia Moenchengladbach, Cologne and Augsburg also advanced.

Two-time cup winner Kaiserslautern hammered RSV Eintracht 7-0.

Schalke, which is now in the second division but has won the German Cup five times, won 1-0 at Lokomotiv Leipzig.