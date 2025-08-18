Arsenal's quest for Premier League glory got off to a winning start as Riccardo Calafiori's goal beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday, while world champion Chelsea was lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

After finishing second for the past three seasons, the pressure is on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to deliver the club's first league title since 2003-04.

The Gunners were far from impressive at Old Trafford but earned a huge three points thanks to a glaring error from United's stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.