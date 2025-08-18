Scottie Scheffler chipped in for birdie from 82 feet on the 17th hole on Sunday to win the U.S. PGA Tour's BMW Championship by two strokes over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

World No. 1 Scheffler, who began the day four strokes behind the Scotsman, fired a 3-under par 67 to finish at 15-under 265 at Caves Valley in suburban Baltimore.

Scheffler, this year's British Open and PGA Championship winner, became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006-07 to win five or more times in back-to-back seasons.