The Cincinnati Bengals are listening to trade offers involving four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson amid an ongoing contract dispute, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Hendrickson, who is slated to make $15.8 million in base salary in 2025, has been seeking a new deal all offseason. In mid-May, the star pass rusher told reporters he wouldn't play this season unless he received a bump in pay.

Hendrickson, 30, led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. He has 35 over the past two seasons and 57 in four seasons with the Bengals.

Hendrickson apparently craves an increase in pay that will place him in the higher echelon of defensive players. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt just landed the highest annual average salary ($41 million) in history for a defensive player.

Over the offseason, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ($40 million) and Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million) also landed huge deals.

Hendrickson has been a Pro Bowl selection in all four of his seasons with Cincinnati. He played his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, serving as a backup for the first three campaigns.

Hendrickson has 77 sacks, 220 tackles and 14 forced fumbles in 110 games.