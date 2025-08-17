World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and top rival Carlos Alcaraz will face off in a final for the fourth time this season after both booked straight-set wins into the title match at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.
Defending champion Sinner ruthlessly subdued 136th-ranked qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6 (4), 6-2 while Spanish second seed Alcaraz defeated an ailing Alexander Zverev, who was suffering badly from the 32 degrees Celsius heat and humidity, by a score of 6-4, 6-3.
Alcaraz and Sinner have played for trophies this season in Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, with the Italian winning their most recent at the All England Club last month.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.