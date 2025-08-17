World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and top rival Carlos Alcaraz will face off in a final for the fourth time this season after both booked straight-set wins into the title match at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Defending champion Sinner ruthlessly subdued 136th-ranked qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6 (4), 6-2 while Spanish second seed Alcaraz defeated an ailing Alexander Zverev, who was suffering badly from the 32 degrees Celsius heat and humidity, by a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played for trophies this season in Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, with the Italian winning their most recent at the All England Club last month.