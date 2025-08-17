The several thousand Manchester City fans who traveled to Molineux on Saturday sang "City are back" as Pep Guardiola's men kicked off their Premier League season with a thorough 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
But Guardiola, whose once-mighty team stormed to four consecutive league titles before last season's shocking third-place finish, pleaded patience, saying that one win meant little.
"The start is a good result, (but) no more than last season. Last season we started against Chelsea, 2-0 (win), and look what happened later," Guardiola told Sky Sports.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.