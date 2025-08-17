Kishane Thompson laid down a marker ahead of next month's world championships in Tokyo when the Jamaican came out on top in the highly anticipated 100-meter final against Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

Thompson blasted out of the blocks and never looked like being beaten, while Lyles, with his typically slow start, ran strongly at the end but the Jamaican won in 9.87 seconds, with Lyles clocking 9.90, his season's best. Kenny Bednarek was third.

There were no world records, but the sun-soaked crowd was treated to some fine performances, with Olympic and world champions fine-tuning before Tokyo in September.