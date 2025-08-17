New Zealand's Samisoni Taukei'aho scored two late tries to seal a 41-24 Rugby Championship win over Argentina and return the All Blacks to the top of the world rankings on Saturday.

Ahead 31-10 at the interval, New Zealand held off a second-half fightback from the Pumas in Cordoba and ultimately emerged as the victors by scoring six tries to three.

The All Blacks clinched the world No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2021, leapfrogging world champion South Africa, which was stunned 38-22 by Australia in Johannesburg in the tournament opener.