World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz fought off a fierce challenge from Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open on Friday as women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was sent crashing out by Elena Rybakina.

Later, French Open champion Coco Gauff succumbed to Jasmine Paolini in a day of upsets in the women's draw.

Spain's Alcaraz broke Rublev in the final game of a tense duel to emerge a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 winner and will face third-seeded Alexander Zverev, who brought the winning run of fifth-seeded Toronto champion Ben Shelton to its end with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.