Female Canadian athletes have been told that gene tests they recently underwent do not comply with World Athletics' requirements, leaving them scrambling to complete new tests before the Sept. 1 deadline for the world championships in Tokyo.

French athletes are also seeking meets and camps outside their country to complete the one-off tests after the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports ruled them illegal in France.

Athletics Canada commissioned Dynacare to conduct SRY gene tests, which help to determine biological sex, at the recent national championships.