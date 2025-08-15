Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith didn't grow up with access to a swimming pool in his rural Georgia town and never learned proper swimming techniques.

But Smith, some teammates and some local children got lessons on the basics this week from a Baltimore legend and Ravens super fan, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

"I'm the type of swimmer that if I have to swim less than 20 yards, I could survive somehow because I could doggy paddle," Smith, 28, told the team website. "But as far as actually swimming and knowing how to breathe and things of that nature, honestly, it was my first time. It was really cool. It was really solid, some of the lessons they gave me. I feel a little more confident."