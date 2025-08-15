Bristol has signed Louis Rees-Zammit following his return to rugby union after the Wales wing gave up on his 18-month long bid to break into the NFL.

English Premiership side Bristol said Thursday that Rees-Zammit was joining with "immediate effect" ahead of the new league season. No further details about his contract were disclosed.

The 24-year-old dramatically left rugby union in January 2024 to pursue an NFL career and was on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play in a regular-season game.