Record-breaking Armand "Mondo" Duplantis has predicted a "super-sick" world championships in Tokyo, where he won his first Olympic medal at the Summer Games that were delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19, but insisted statistics were unimportant to him.

The U.S.-born Swede has been in electric form, setting a 13th world record of 6.29 meters in Budapest on Tuesday to further seal his claim as one of the best track and field athletes in history.

But Duplantis shies away from the bravado often shown by sprinters, reiterating that he is not bothered by the numbers game.