Two-time former champion Venus Williams is set to make her 25th U.S. Open appearance after receiving a wild card into the women's singles event.

The 45-year-old American recently returned from a 16-month layoff after a serious health scare and was among the eight women's wild card recipients named on Wednesday by tournament organizers.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams will become the oldest singles entrant at the U.S. Open since Renee Richards, who was 47 in 1981.